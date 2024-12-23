The NBA’s Christmas Day games have been a tradition since the second season of the league in 1947, showcasing marquee matchups and star-studded performances. This year, however, the Milwaukee Bucks—despite boasting two of the league’s biggest names—were left out of the holiday action, and Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t shy about expressing his disappointment.

For the first time since 2017, the Bucks won’t be featured on Christmas Day. Speaking with The Athletic’s Eric Nehm, the two-time MVP made it clear that he wasn’t pleased with the decision.

“There’s gotta be an algorithm because if it’s — how can I say — like a popularity contest, I can give you facts,” Giannis said. “Two of the NBA All-Star starters, Dame (Lillard) and Giannis, and the All-Star MVP, right? And the No. 1 vote-getter — not in the East, in the whole NBA — is not in the Christmas game? What?”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He didn’t stop there. “We don’t get a Christmas game. Why? Because we got a small market? Maybe that’s the case,” Giannis added. “Or I want to believe what I tell you, I think there’s an algorithm within the NBA that they choose which team will get the most attention, the most viewership that day.”

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball as Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks defends during the 2019 NBA’s Christmas Day game. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Which teams are playing on Christmas Day?

The 2024 Christmas Day schedule will feature only two changes compared to last year. Along with the Bucks, the Miami Heat are the other left behind.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals his plan after retirement

This year’s five-game slate includes:

Lakers visiting the Warriors

visiting the Spurs at the Knicks

at the 76ers traveling to Boston

traveling to Timberwolves at the Mavericks

at the Nuggets on the road against the Suns

Advertisement

Who holds the record for most Christmas Day games?

The New York Knicks top the list with a league-leading 56 Christmas Day games. In fact, the Knicks and the Providence Steamrollers played in the very first NBA Christmas Day game at Madison Square Garden in 1947.

Trailing the Knicks are the Lakers, with 50 games, followed by the Celtics at 37. Rounding out the top five are the 76ers with 34 appearances and the Warriors with 33.

Advertisement