Few players in NBA history have been as beloved and impactful as Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers legend not only defined an era but also inspired a generation of players who now showcase their skills on the court. However, not every aspect of his career was as golden as his accolades. One of Bryant’s former teammates and a fellow NBA champion recently opened up about the challenges of playing alongside the “Black Mamba.”

With a storied 20-year career, Bryant solidified himself as one of the greatest players in NBA history. A five-time champion with the Lakers, he earned a Hall of Fame induction thanks to his unmatched work ethic and jaw-dropping performances. Retiring in 2016 at 37 years old, Bryant left behind a legacy highlighted by 18 All-Star appearances, countless memorable moments, and an unrelenting competitive drive.

Yet, as iconic as Bryant’s career was, life as his teammate could be demanding. Former Lakers center Dwight Howard, who spent a single turbulent season alongside Bryant during the 2012-2013 campaign, reflected on the difficulties he faced.

“It was difficult playing with Kobe,” Howard admitted during an appearance on The Gilbert Arenas Show. “One, it’s the expectation of winning. Two, it’s like, s***, everybody expected me and Kobe to be like the new Kobe and Shaq.”

Dwight Howard with the Lakers jersey.

Howard also shared how his personal struggles added to the pressure. “I was just coming off an injury, still dealing with all the mental sh– from being in Orlando, and now I had to go to LA and play with Kobe Bryant,” he explained. The candid comments highlight not only Bryant’s legendary intensity, but also the immense expectations placed on those who shared the court with him.

Howard reflects on his Orlando days and the Lakers move

Almost everything Dwight Howard accomplished to cement his status as one of the league’s elite players happened during his time with the Orlando Magic. He thrived as a dominant force there, but his eventual move to the Los Angeles Lakers was not an easy decision. The specter of Kobe Bryant and the team’s recent success weighed heavily on his mind.

“I didn’t want to go to the Lakers because I wanted to beat the Lakers,” Howard said, recalling Orlando’s loss to Los Angeles in the NBA Finals. “They had just beaten us in the Finals. So, in my mind, I was like, ‘Why would I join the team that just beat us?’“

Howard’s performance with the Lakers

In his first season with the Lakers, Howard made a significant impact, playing in 76 regular-season games. He averaged 17.1 points per game, with 6.2 field goals and 4.7 free throws per game. Despite his strong individual performance, he and Kobe Bryant were unable to secure a championship that year.

Howard later returned to the Lakers for two additional stints during the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 seasons. His second run with the team proved historic, as he played a key role in the Lakers’ 2020 NBA Championship—a fitting milestone in his illustrious 18-year career. The former Rookie of the Year (2004-2005) retired in 2022, leaving behind a legacy defined by resilience and success.