If someone thinks of the best players in the history of soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo's name undoubtedly comes to the forefront. The 37-year-old is in the final stretch of his professional career, but what he has done throughout his career places him in the history and record books.

Leaving aside some statistics, the Portuguese is the top scorer in the history of soccer, top scorer of national teams, top scorer in Europe, top scorer of the Euro, top scorer of Real Madrid, and top scorer of the UEFA Champions League. In addition, he has won the Ballon d'Or (5), Best Player in Europe (5), Golden Shoe (4), The Best Award (2), and The Best Goal Scorer of All Time Award.

Cristiano Ronaldo recently said: "The records are coming in a natural way. I don't follow the records, but the records follow me. So, it's good". In this context, the quality of the 37-year-old makes him stand out not only among other players but also among clubs. Cristiano Ronaldo's goal statistics surpass those of several major European clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo has more goals combined several major European clubs

Throughout his 20-year career as a professional soccer player, Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 817 goals in 1,120 games played. 5 goals playing for Sporting Lisbon, 143 for Manchester United, 451 for Real Madrid, and 117 for the Portuguese national team.

According to statistics, over the last 20 years, Bayern Munich have scored 815 goals, El Merengue 807, Liverpool 806, Manchester City 774, Tottenham 647, Chelsea 493, Leicester 489, AC Milan 473, and FC Porto 381.

In addition to winning 34 trophies and breaking several records, Cristiano Ronaldo can also claim to have scored more goals than several major European clubs. There is no doubt that the number of goals scored by the 37-year-old will continue to increase. His quality of play has not diminished, and neither has his goal-scoring ability, and he intends to play until he is 40 years old. Another reason why Cristiano Ronaldo will forever remain in the history of soccer.