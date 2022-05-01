Erling Haaland is one of the best strikers in the world. His breakthrough came whenBorussia Dortmund signed him in 2020. His performance in the Champions League and the high number of goals he scored had everyone's eyes on him.

The fact that so many teams want to sign him made his market value become one of the highest in the world. Haaland is the second most expensive player on the market, according to Transfermarkt, the Norwegian has a market value of €150,000,000, 10 million less than Kylian Mbappe.

The 21-year-old striker is likely to change teams in the next transfer window and all seems to indicate that he will be a new Manchester City player. The sports journalist Nicolo Schira stated that the Norwegian has decided to leave Borussia Dortmund and The Citizens are ready to trigger the release clause by 75,000,000 euros, besides that, an agreement between Pep Guardiola and Manchester City would conclude Haaland's arrival.

Guardiola's decision that brings Haaland closer to Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has agreed in principle to an extended deal that will keep him at the Etihad until 2025, and that will be the final piece in the puzzle that guarantees Haaland joins Manchester City rather than Real Madrid.

The Spaniard's contract with the Citizens expires in June 2023, and City sources insist that Guardiola would agree to extend his contract for two more years. The new contract is also likely to include an option for a further year, which would take his reign at the Etihad to a decade.

According to The Sun, Guardiola is "impressed and excited" about City's youngsters and the prospect of working with Haaland. And on the Norwegian's part, what was standing in the way of his decision was not knowing what was going to happen with Guardiola. Manchester City has always been Haaland’s preferred option, but he wanted assurances that Pep would be around for more than just a season if he signed.

Furthermore, as reported by Schira, Manchester City and Haaland have agreed to a five-year contract until 2027. The striker's salary would be 30,000,000 euros per year. If this contract comes to fruition, Haaland will become the highest-paid player in the Premier League.