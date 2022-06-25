Guatemala U20 will play against Canada U20 for the round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Here you will find all the information about this game such as when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States.

Guatemala U20 vs Canada U20: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream in the US the 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship

The Canadian U20 team will face Guatemala U20 for the round of 16 of the Concacaf U20 Championship. Find out here all the information you want to know about this game including the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this game live in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV for the US.

Canada U20 are one of the main candidates to reach at least the semifinals of this Concacaf U20 Championship. Although their start was not good, surprisingly losing to Cuba U20 1-1, they would later recover by drawing 2-2 with USMNT U20 and beating Saint Kitts and Nevis U20 4-0. The goal now is to keep moving forward.

Guatemala U20's path in their group was quite similar to Canada's: a bad start with a loss (5-1 against El Salvador) and then two consecutive wins, first against Panama 3-1 and then against Aruba 2-1. In this game they start as the underdogs, but they will still do their best to surprise the Canadians and advance to the next round.

Guatemala U20 vs Canada U20: Date

Guatemala U20 and Canada U20 will face each other at the Tiburcio Carias Andino Stadium, Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET) for this 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship.

Guatemala U20 vs Canada U20: Time by States in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Guatemala U20 vs Canada U20: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship game between Guatemala U20 and Canada U20 will be available to watch in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: TUDN, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2.

How to watch Guatemala U20 vs Canada U20 anywhere

If the broadcast is not available in your country, you can watch this event using a VPN, and Atlas VPN is your best option. Enjoy this and many other benefits of having this tool on your computer.

