During this International break, some teams that are not going to Qatar 2022 still use it to prepare for the next tourneys; Honduras and Guatemalaare two of those. For their matchup, here are the details surrounding TV channel, how and where to watch or live stream it in your country. In the US, it will broadcast on FuboTV (7-day free trial)
Honduras arrives to this game after a very rough game against Argentina. The Albiceleste won in an easy way with a 3-0 score. The CONMEBOL team is trying to get to know more how Concacaf's teams play as they will face Mexico in the group stage at Qatar 2022.
As for Guatemala, they have a great group of players to dream something bigger. The Bicolor is trying to prepare at its best for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where their chances to advance increase thanks to the new 48-team format.
Honduras vs Guatemala: Kick-Off Time
Honduras and Guatemala are set to play for this 2022 International Friendly game this Tuesday, September 27 at BBVA Compass Stadium, home of the Houston Dynamo in MLS.
Argentina: 10:00 PM
Belize: 7:00 PM
Dominican Republic: 9:00 PM
El Salvador: 7:00 PM
Guatemala: 7:00 PM
Honduras: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 PM
Nicaragua: 7:00 PM
Panama: 8:00 PM
United States: 9:00 PM (ET)
Honduras vs Guatemala: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Claro Sports
Belize: Claro Sports
Dominican Republic: Claro Sports
El Salvador: Claro Sports
Guatemala: Tigo Sports Guatemala, Claro Sports
Honduras: Claro Sports, Canal 5 Televicentro Honduras, Deportes TVC
Mexico: Marca Claro, Claro Sports
Nicaragua: Claro Sports
Panama: Claro Sports
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes