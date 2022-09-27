Honduras and Guatemala are taking advantage of this FIFA International break to prepare for the next Concacaf's tourneys. Here are the details of this game regarding TV channel, how and where to watch or live stream it in your country.

During this International break, some teams that are not going to Qatar 2022 still use it to prepare for the next tourneys; Honduras and Guatemalaare two of those. For their matchup, here are the details surrounding TV channel, how and where to watch or live stream it in your country. In the US, it will broadcast on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Honduras arrives to this game after a very rough game against Argentina. The Albiceleste won in an easy way with a 3-0 score. The CONMEBOL team is trying to get to know more how Concacaf's teams play as they will face Mexico in the group stage at Qatar 2022.

As for Guatemala, they have a great group of players to dream something bigger. The Bicolor is trying to prepare at its best for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where their chances to advance increase thanks to the new 48-team format.

Honduras vs Guatemala: Kick-Off Time

Honduras and Guatemala are set to play for this 2022 International Friendly game this Tuesday, September 27 at BBVA Compass Stadium, home of the Houston Dynamo in MLS.

Argentina: 10:00 PM

Belize: 7:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 9:00 PM

El Salvador: 7:00 PM

Guatemala: 7:00 PM

Honduras: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 PM

Nicaragua: 7:00 PM

Panama: 8:00 PM

United States: 9:00 PM (ET)

Honduras vs Guatemala: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Claro Sports

Belize: Claro Sports

Dominican Republic: Claro Sports

El Salvador: Claro Sports

Guatemala: Tigo Sports Guatemala, Claro Sports

Honduras: Claro Sports, Canal 5 Televicentro Honduras, Deportes TVC

Mexico: Marca Claro, Claro Sports

Nicaragua: Claro Sports

Panama: Claro Sports

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, FOX Deportes