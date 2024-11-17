Where to watch Italy vs France live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Italy will face off against France in League A’s Matchday 6 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans in the USA can find full viewing information, including channel listings and streaming options, to catch the game live.
[Watch Italy vs France online for FREE in the US on Fubo]
In a pivotal Matchday 5 showdown in Group 2 of League A, France battled to a surprising 0-0 draw against Israel, while Belgium’s defeat clinched France’s quarter-final berth. But France aren’t settling; they’re now eyeing the group’s top spot.
Italy, meanwhile, eked out a hard-fought 1-0 win over Belgium, placing them atop the group with 13 points, three ahead of France. Heading into the final match, Italy only needs a draw to secure first place, but they’ll need to stay sharp to avoid any slip-ups in this tight race.
When will the Italy vs France match be played?
Italy will face France in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League this Sunday, November 17, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).
Giacomo Raspadori of Italy – IMAGO / ABACAPRESS
Italy vs France: Time by State in the USA
ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM
How to watch Italy vs France in the USA
Catch this 2024-25 UEFA Nations League clash between Italy and France live in the USA on Fubo with a free trial. Other options are FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.