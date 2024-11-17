NBA News: James Harden welcomes key teammate back as Clippers prepare for crucial matches

After a three-game winless streak, the Los Angeles Clippers are looking to turn things around as they continue their NBA regular season campaign. Despite the disappointing results, there’s a silver lining: one of James Harden’s key teammates is set to make his NBA regular season debut.

The wait is finally over for Los Angeles Clippers fans. One of James Harden‘s key teammates is set to make his debut in the NBA regular season, providing a much-needed boost to a team seeking consistency. After an extended absence, the Clippers hope this addition will help them find their footing and secure crucial victories in the weeks ahead.

As the season enters its fourth week, the Clippers have faced challenges in both the regular season and the inaugural NBA Cup. With a 6-7 record in one and 0-1 in the other, head coach Tyronn Lue is counting on the return of a key player to help the team get back on track.

The Clippers have confirmed that Mo Bamba is set to return after spending time in the G League to prepare for his season debut. With James Harden performing well but lacking a reliable partner on the court, the Clippers are banking on Bamba’s presence to spark the turnaround they desperately need.

The Clippers’ early-season struggles

Bamba’s return comes at a critical time, as the Clippers aim to improve their standing in both the regular season and the NBA Cup. While the team’s overall performance has been decent, certain statistics highlight their struggles, particularly in converting scoring opportunities.

Mo Bamba poses for a photo at the Los Angeles Clippers Media Day at Intuit Dome on September 30, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Through 13 games and 3,145 minutes played, the Clippers have made 511 of 1,111 field goal attempts, with a field goal percentage of .460. From beyond the arc, they’ve hit 165 of 436 three-pointers, translating to a .378 conversion rate. The team has also capitalized on 233 of 308 free throws, contributing to a total of 1,420 points so far this season.

On the boards, the Clippers have secured 598 rebounds, including 157 on offense and 441 on defense. Additionally, the team has recorded 320 assists, 104 steals, 60 blocks, and 223 turnovers. While these numbers reflect a solid foundation, there’s room for improvement as the team looks to build momentum.

When will Bamba make his season debut?

The Clippers have announced that Bamba will be available for their upcoming matchup against the Utah Jazz. This game is particularly significant as both teams have struggled early in the season. Despite their challenges, the Jazz are coming off a morale-boosting win over the Mavericks.

For the Clippers, this game represents an opportunity to even their record at 7-7. Playing at home in the Intuit Dome, the team will rely on its fan support, along with the added defensive presence of Bamba, to secure a much-needed victory. Head coach Tyronn Lue, Harden, and the rest of the squad are optimistic that Bamba’s debut will provide the spark they need to turn their season around.