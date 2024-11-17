NCAAF News: Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders makes strong admission on Travis Hunter, Heisman

The Colorado Buffaloes are 8-2 in the season and looking like bona fide contenders in the Big 12. Amid the program’s success, star Travis Hunter is chasing an objective of his own as he pursues the Heisman trophy. However, QB Shedeur Sanders made a big confession on the team’s gameplan, taking a dig at other schools with Heisman candidates.

The Buffaloes completely changed the tune on their program . Many underestimated Deion Sanders’ school and believed they weren’t built to win, just to get views. However, they proved them wrong . The Buffs boast a 6-1 record in league play and are tied for the first place in the conference standings. They look as real contenders to make a run in the College Football Playoffs.

Although the collective goal is paramount in Boulder, two-way athlete Travis Hunter is in the hunt for the Heisman trophy and the team actively rallies behind Hunter. However, Shedeur confessed the team’s support for Hunter doesn’t translate to their playcalls.

“We don’t go into a game being like ‘We got to get Trav the Heisman.’ Some teams do that for their players,” Shedeur Sanders said, via On3. “I’m just playing but we don’t go into a game like that. It’s all natural and it all happens. We’ve been working on that for three, four weeks. It’s about timing and everything. It’s intentional like ‘We got to force Trav to do this.’”

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) relaxes during a timeout in the second half of the football game between Colorado and North Dakota State in Boulder, CO.

Shedeur digs at Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty

Though quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel, Cam Ward, and Jaxson Dart are in the mix for the most prestigious award in the NCAA, the main race is between Jeanty and Hunter. Both skill players have thrown strong comments to each other, making their case for the Heisman.

Shedeur’s comment can be taken as a dig at Jeanty’s absurd amount of carries in Boise State’s offense. However, the Broncos have every right to hand their running back the football. Everytime Jeanty touches the ball, the defense is left looking for answers.

Hunter’s stats vs Utah

During the Buffaloes last game, Hunter put on a masterclass. As a wide receiver Hunter tallied five catches for 55 yards and a rushing touchdown. As his cornerback alter ego, he had three tackles, a pass deflection and an interception.

