Barcelona icon Gerard Pique makes something clear to Cristiano Ronaldo about Lionel Messi

Gerard Pique, who played with Barcelona and Manchester United, offered a strong opinion on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

Gerard Pique, a Barcelona legend and former teammate of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, has weighed in on the eternal debate. Having played alongside both, Piqué’s insights not only come from his career but also from his firsthand observations of their work ethic and talent.

In a recent interview with Corriere dello Sport, Pique unequivocally sided with Messi, making something clear about why the Argentine outshines Ronaldo. “He was always different. Cristiano was the best of humans, Leo does not belong to this planet,” he told the outlet.

“I saw him train every day doing amazing things. There will never be another with his speed of thought. He arrived at the age of thirteen and played in the same way, both in the academy and with the first team,” he explained.

Pique and Messi were teammates at La Masia, and later at Barcelona’s first team. Under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola, they formed the backbone of one of the most dominant teams in football history, winning numerous domestic and international trophies.

Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi of Barcelona celebrate victory after the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF at Camp Nou on March 22, 2015 (Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Together, they lifted eight La Liga titles, six Copa del Rey trophies, three Champions League titles, and a host of other honors. Piqué’s international career was equally successful, having won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship with Spain.

Gerard Pique’s current status

Since retiring from professional football in 2022, Piqué has turned his attention to business ventures, most notably the King’s League, a seven-a-side football league aimed at attracting younger audiences. However, in the same Corriere dello Sport interview, Piqué hinted at a potential return to football in a different capacity.

“Later on, perhaps, I’ll return to football doing something different. I’m not interested in being a coach; twenty years of routine have saturated me. I needed a change. Many years between United and Barça, playing every three days, wear you out. I have good memories, I was lucky, I won a lot, and I fulfilled my childhood dream of playing at the Camp Nou,” he told the outlet.

