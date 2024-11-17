NBA News: Jayson Tatum gets real about incredible last-minute game-winning shot vs. Raptors

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum shared his thoughts on his dramatic last-minute game-winning shot that lifted his team to victory over the Toronto Raptors during the NBA regular season.

The Boston Celtics continued their strong start to the NBA regular season, edging out the Toronto Raptors 126-123 in a thrilling overtime showdown. The game’s decisive moment came courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who sank a clutch three-pointer with less than a second remaining on the clock, propelling the Celtics to an impressive 11-3 record.

Tatum had a chance to seal the victory in regulation but missed a potential game-winner, sending the game into overtime. Redemption came in dramatic fashion when the Celtics star got his second opportunity, nailing the game-winning shot in crunch time.

“I got a lot of problems in life, confidence has never been one of them,” Tatum said after the game. “I worked too hard at my craft. I played too much basketball to ever doubt the next shot, whether it’s an in-and-out miss or whether I miss the entire rim. I know what I’m capable of, and you always believe that the next one is going in.”

Tatum also credited his childhood admiration for NBA greats as a key influence in building his fearless approach to big moments. “My favorite players I grew up watching had moments like this, where they made them and they missed them, but they were always willing to [shoot] regardless of how the game was going to be in that moment,” he reflected.

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics and Al Horford #42 celebrate Tatum’s game winning shot at the buzzer in overtime tohat defeated the Toronto Raptors at TD Garden. (Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Tatum’s mindset on game-winning shots

Tatum revealed that he’s always relished the chance to take game-deciding shots, emphasizing that these moments have been a dream since childhood.

“Every kid growing up in their driveway or at a gym or a park, you know, counted down out loud and envisioned themselves in moments like this,” Tatum explained. “And for me, I’ve always wanted to be a part of those moments. And [I’m] never worried about if you miss or things like that. I’ve never been scared of the outcome, good or bad.”

Al Horford praises Tatum’s confidence

Tatum’s confidence on the court is evident and has a contagious effect on his teammates. Veteran forward Al Horford, speaking about Tatum’s game-winning moment, highlighted the team’s unwavering trust in their star player.

“That’s a shot that I constantly see him working on. That’s something that he’s confident in and we’re confident in him,” Horford said. “For him to knock it down tonight was big for our group … I’ve seen him work on those same types of moves and shoot that shot quite a bit in practice. So, it paid off.”