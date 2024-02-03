Hong Kong XI vs Inter Miami: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 4, 2024

Hong Kong XI will face Inter Miami in what will be an international friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The preseason, particularly in terms of friendlies, has been truly forgettable for Inter Miami. The results have gone from bad to worse. While preseason results may not necessarily reflect the team’s performance during the regular season, it still raises concerns. This is especially true considering the expectations they generated due to the all-star team they assembled.

Therefore, securing their first victory is crucial, and this upcoming match against Hong Kong XI (a team comprised of the best players in that country’s league) provides a promising opportunity, given that the opponent is presumed to be inferior.

Hong Kong XI vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 AM

Australia: 7:00 PM

Bangladesh: 2:00 PM

Belgium: 9:00 AM

Brazil: 5:00 AM

Canada: 1:00 AM

Croatia: 9:00 AM

Denmark: 9:00 AM

Egypt: 10:00 AM

France: 9:00 AM

Germany: 9:00 AM

Ghana: 8:00 AM

Greece: 10:00 AM

India: 1:30 PM

Indonesia: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 AM

Israel: 10:00 AM

Italy: 9:00 AM

Jamaica: 3:00 AM

Kenya: 10:00 AM

Malaysia: 4:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 AM

Morocco: 9:00 AM

Netherlands: 9:00 AM

New Zealand: 8:00 PM

Nigeria: 9:00 AM

Norway: 9:00 AM

Philippines: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 AM

Portugal: 8:00 AM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 AM

Serbia: 8:00 AM

Singapore: 4:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 AM

Sweden: 9:00 AM

Switzerland: 9:00 AM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 AM

United States: 3:00 AM (ET)

Hong Kong XI vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

This friendly game between Hong Kong XI and Inter Miami can be watched around the world, including the United States, on Apple TV.