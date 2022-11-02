After Son Heung-min seemed to sustain a head injury in the first half of Tottenham's 2-1 victory against Marseille, he was removed from the field. In this article, you will learn whether or not his injury is serious enough for him to miss Qatar 2022.

Sunday's Premier League match against Liverpool comes on the heels of Tottenham's tremendous victory in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. With an injury-time goal by Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, the English side secured first place in Group D and advanced to the Knockout Round.

Spurs will have a high level of confidence heading into their match against the Reds, and that's only natural. However, Italian coach Antonio Conte does have a few injury issues to deal with.

Son Heung-min was substituted off following a first-half collision with Marseille's Chancel Mbemba. After being replaced by Yves Bissouma in the 29th minute, the 30-year-old's status is now questionable with Qatar 2022 just across the corner.

How serious is Son Heung-Min's injury and will he miss the World Cup?

Spurs have not yet learned the exact extent of Son's injury, but the striker was clearly in pain as he walked off the field. The South Korean international player was taken out of the game after sustaining a possible head injury.

He was replaced by Yves Bissouma, and he seemed disoriented as he was carried off the field by Spurs medical officials and walked straight down the tunnel. The winger was seen celebrating with his club despite his injured eye after their victory in France. In the absence of Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, his assistant Cristian Stellini fielded questions from the media. The Italian provided an optimistic report on Son's status.

"At this moment, we don't know [the extent of the injury]. We have to wait for a medical assessment. Sonny feels better now. I saw him in the dressing room. He celebrated with us. So we will wait for tomorrow. We are not sure [whether it was a concussion]. It is his face. His eye is a bit swollen."

The FA mandates that any player who has a head injury must sit out for at least six days before returning to action. This will depend on the nature of the injury, which will be evaluated by the Tottenham medical staff during the following several days. Uncertainty still surrounds Son's availability for Sunday's match against Liverpool, but South Korea will be hoping the swelling subsides rapidly in order to have him available for the upcoming World Cup.