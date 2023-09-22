How to watch Chivas vs Pachuca for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Chivas will face off against Pachuca in what will be the Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Chivas vs Pachuca online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Undoubtedly, this is one of the most intriguing games of the weekend, featuring two teams with aspirations of reaching the latter stages of the Apertura 2023 tournament. On one hand, it will be Pachuca, who haven’t performed at their best in the first 8 Matchdays. They’ve managed to amass just 9 points, but there is still a long way to go, and they remain strong contenders for at least a Requalification spot.

Their opponents will be Chivas, who currently sit in 6th place, the last position that grants entry to the quarterfinals. However, several other teams are closely trailing them and are in dire need of a victory to avoid slipping from their position.

When will Chivas vs Pachuca be played?

The game for the Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2023 between Chivas and Pachuca will be played this Saturday, September 23 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Pachuca: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Chivas vs Pachuca

This Liga MX Apertura 2023 game between Chivas and Pachuca will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo.