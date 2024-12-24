Manchester United star explains how Messi, Argentina's example could help end the Red Devils' crisis

For over 15 years, Lionel Messi’s journey with the Argentina national team was defined by frustration and near misses in major tournaments. However, in recent years, his fortunes turned, igniting a golden era that includes two Copa America titles and a World Cup triumph. Now, a Manchester United star believes Messi’s perseverance and eventual success could hold the key to pulling the Red Devils out of their current struggles.

“I always use Leo Messi as an example,” Lisandro Martinez said in an interview with TNT Sports Mexico. “He suffered a lot in the Argentina national team… he lost finals and even at one point thought that the national team was not for him. But he kept going, and with the support of his close people, look at the success that was behind that mountain. If he endured that, what’s left for the rest of us?”

Martinez witnessed Messi’s journey firsthand, joining the national team alongside a new wave of players under coach Lionel Scaloni. Together, they helped the Inter Miami forward achieve his dream of international glory.

“For me, he is a great example that you have to be very patient, never give up, work, and trust until the end,” Martinez emphasized. “Everything that happened in the Argentina National Team I apply to my personal lifestyle as well as in soccer.”

Lisandro Martinez of Manchester United during the Manchester United FC v AFC Bournemouth English Premier League match at Old Trafford.

Manchester United’s crisis

Manchester United’s current struggles are part of a long-standing decline since the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013. Over the past decade, the Red Devils have failed to win the Premier League and haven’t lifted the UEFA Champions League since 2008. Meanwhile, their rivals, Manchester City, have enjoyed an unprecedented golden era, further highlighting United’s shortcomings.

This season, under new coach Ruben Amorim, United sits 13th in the Premier League table. Their 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford last Sunday deepened the crisis, leaving fans and players frustrated.

“I know it’s very difficult to be here now, after losing at our stadium, but you win this by working hard, analyzing mistakes, and moving forward,” Martinez explained. “We know how immense this club is and what it demands, and the truth is that pressure is nice. Unfortunately, we are not in a good moment in terms of results, but I think we are creating something great, and with time, you will see what we are capable of.”

Messi’s legacy as a beacon for United

Lionel Messi made his debut with Argentina in 2005 and endured 16 years without a title, despite competing in four World Cups and five Copa Americas. He faced heavy criticism but persevered through adversity. Everything changed with the 2021 Copa America victory, which seemed to free Messi from the weight of past failures. He followed that with wins in the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the 2024 Copa America.

Martinez believes this story of resilience and triumph can inspire Manchester United to reclaim their place among soccer’s elite. With patience, hard work, and determination, the Red Devils could begin writing a new chapter of glory—just as Messi and Argentina did.