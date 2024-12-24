NFL News: Mike Tomlin's Steelers confirm the return of key player for game vs Andy Reid's Chiefs

The Christmas Day game will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. In the head coaching duel Mike Tomlin is smiling about getting an important player back in the game against Andy Reid, both of these two highly respected commanding voices for their work in the NFL.

Wednesday night will be a test for the Steelers to prove if they can fight to reach the Super Bowl, considering they have already qualified for the NFL playoffs. On the other side are the unwavering Chiefs, who are still firmly in their role as contenders after clinching the AFC West for the ninth year in a row.

Reid is dealing with the loss of several important Chiefs players heading into this game, including veteran tackle DJ Humphries, safety Chamarri Conner and linebacker Jack Cochrane, who was placed on injured reserve. On the other side, in the Steel City are celebrating the return of a long-awaited player on offense.

Steelers’ key player ready to play against Chiefs

What was a rumor yesterday is real news today. The Steelers have wide receiver George Pickens back after confirming he was removed from the injury report. The former Georgia Bulldogs is healthy after overcoming a hamstring injury. A key weapon for Tomlin returns for nothing less than a game against the Chiefs.

Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid greet after a game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Why is George Pickens an important player on the Steelers?

Pickens is the most effective offensive weapon the Pittsburgh franchise has had so far in the 2024 NFL season. The wide receiver leads Tomlin’s Steelers with 55 receptions and 850 yards. He has caught three touchdowns this season, where he has connected prominently with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Justin Fields continues to have an undefined status for game vs Chiefs

Amid a poor performance by Wilson in the Steelers’ loss to the Ravens, Tomlin may be without backup quarterback Justin Fields. The former Chicago Bears player remains injured in his abdomen and remains in doubt to play against the Chiefs on Wednesday. He was listed as limited Monday and Tuesday.