How to watch Chivas vs Pumas UNAM for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 24, 2024

Chivas and Pumas UNAM will face against each other in Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Make sure you’re equipped with all the essential details for this match, such as the date, kick-off time, and ways to watch or stream it online in the United States.

An engaging clash is on the horizon as these two teams, which have been vying for postseason qualifying spots since the tournament’s outset, face off. Currently, Chivas find themselves outside the top 6, a position they are eager to improve upon.

With 12 points, they occupy the 9th spot, sitting within the Requalification zone and looking to ascend. They face a promising opportunity against direct competitors Pumas UNAM, a team aiming for the summit of the standings. Presently in third place with 15 points, a win for Pumas UNAM could significantly narrow the gap at the top.

When will Chivas vs Pumas UNAM be played?

The game for the Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Chivas and Pumas UNAM will be played this Saturday, February 24 at 8:05 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Where to watch Chivas vs Pumas UNAM

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC.