How to watch Club America vs Cruz Azul for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 24, 2024

Club America are set to go up against Cruz Azul in Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 Tournament. Make sure you’re equipped with all the essential details for this match, such as the date, kick-off time, and ways to watch or stream it online in the United States.

[Watch Club America vs Cruz Azul for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match is the highlight of the Liga MX weekend, featuring a clash between two teams considered contenders for the top positions in a new edition of the Mexico City derby, one of the most prominent fixtures in Mexican soccer.

Club America, having recently relinquished their lead—a position they held since the start of the competition—aims to reclaim the top spot. Standing in their way is Cruz Azul, the current sole leaders, who are determined to maintain their standing.

When will Club America vs Cruz Azul be played?

The game for the Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Club America and Cruz Azul will be played this Saturday, February 24 at 10:10 PM (ET).

Club America vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

Where to watch Club America vs Cruz Azul

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Club America and Cruz Azul will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.