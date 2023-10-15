How to watch Haiti vs Jamaica online in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League has a matchup with the leaders of the group aiming to secure their position. This confrontation has Haiti facing Jamaica at Hasely Crawford Stadium. Learn more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match.

[Watch Haiti vs Jamaica online in the US on Paramount+]

Haiti haven’t performed in a great way in their appearance as part of League A, the highest level of this tournament that has the teams competing for the championship. To reach the quarterfinals they must secure a victory that has to be combine with a draw in Honduras vs Cuba. Their competition boasts just three draws, but they still have a chance despite being placed fourth with three points.

Jamaica are the leaders of the group reaching the last slate of matches to determines what teams continue. They have had a very promising start in the first three matchups, which led to a confirmed spot in the next round of the competition after defeating Grenada. Another victory grants them to finish ahead of everyone.

When will Haiti vs Jamaica be played?

Haiti will be defying Jamaica on Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League this Sunday, October 15. The game will be played at Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Haiti vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Haiti vs Jamaica in the US

The game between Haiti and Jamaica on Matchday 4 of the 2023-2024 Concacaf Nations League will be available to watch or live stream on Paramount+ in the US.