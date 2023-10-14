Norway vs Spain: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2024 Euro Qualifiers in your country

Matchday 8 of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers has a matchup which could leave an intriguing team out of the competition. It involves Norway facing Spain at Ullevaal Stadion. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.

Norway have been performing at a high level with the leadership of its megastar Erling Haaland scoring as usual. However, this may not be enough for them to appear in the Euro because their start was too slow. Another defeat automatically eliminates the team early, but they arrive from securing a clear victory against Georgia on Thursday.

Spain are near the first position in the table as they have just defeated the leader Scotland days ago, so their form has improved when they had to. This favorable result allowed them to stand right in the second place with two points more than their opponent in this matchup. They are completing their mission by winning this significant encounter.

Norway vs Spain: Kick-Off Time

Norway will confront Spain at Ullevaal Stadion on Matchday 8 of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers this Sunday, October 15.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 16)

Bangladesh: 00:45 AM (October 16)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 00:15 AM (October 16)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 16)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 16)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 16)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 16)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

How to watch Norway vs Spain in your country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO,NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Sport X,TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, L’Equipe, Molotov, L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1

Indonesia: Vision+, K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sport 2

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TVE La 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium,Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

UK: ViaplayXtra,Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus,ViX