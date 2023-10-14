Matchday 8 of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers has a matchup which could leave an intriguing team out of the competition. It involves Norway facing Spain at Ullevaal Stadion. This is how to watch it on TV or via live stream in your country.
Norway have been performing at a high level with the leadership of its megastar Erling Haaland scoring as usual. However, this may not be enough for them to appear in the Euro because their start was too slow. Another defeat automatically eliminates the team early, but they arrive from securing a clear victory against Georgia on Thursday.
Spain are near the first position in the table as they have just defeated the leader Scotland days ago, so their form has improved when they had to. This favorable result allowed them to stand right in the second place with two points more than their opponent in this matchup. They are completing their mission by winning this significant encounter.
Norway vs Spain: Kick-Off Time
Norway will confront Spain at Ullevaal Stadion on Matchday 8 of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers this Sunday, October 15.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 16)
Bangladesh: 00:45 AM (October 16)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 00:15 AM (October 16)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 16)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 16)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 16)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 16)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
How to watch Norway vs Spain in your country
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, GUIGO,NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Sport X,TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Free, L’Equipe, Molotov, L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1
Indonesia: Vision+, K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sport 2
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Extra
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TVE La 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium,Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
UAE: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
UK: ViaplayXtra,Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus,ViX