How to watch England vs Italy for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

England will face Italy in what will be Matchday 8 of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers. Here you’ll find all the essential information about this match, including the date, time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It is a game of vital importance in Group C. The two leading candidate teams for the first two spots will be facing each other. Not only will the fate of both national teams be on the line, but also that of Ukraine, who will be closely monitoring the outcome. Following their victory against Malta, Italy have reached 10 points, which is only 3 points less than England.

If Italy wins, they will tie with England. The English, on the other hand, currently holds 13 points, and an additional 3 points would solidify their position as comfortable leaders. With Ukraine’s highly likely victory (they currently have 10 points) against Malta on the same Matchday, there are numerous possible scenarios. That’s why you shouldn’t miss a single minute.

When will England vs Italy be played?

The Matchday 3 game of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers between England and Italy will be played this Tuesday, October 17 at 2:45 PM (ET).

England vs Italy: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch England vs Italy

This Matchday 3 game of the 2024 Euro Qualifiers between England and Italy will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, ViX.