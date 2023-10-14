Venezuela will face off against Chile in what will be the Matchday 3 of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in all the world.

[Watch Venezuela vs Chile online in the US on Fanatiz]

An intriguing duel unfolds between two rivals who, step by step, appear to be discovering their best form. On the Chilean side, they had two initial games to forget, particularly the first match against Uruguay, where they were clearly outclassed. However, in their most recent game, they secured a convincing victory against Peru.

Certainly, they are aware that they must continue accumulating points, and their next challenge is against Venezuela. The Venezuelan, after a challenging start with a loss against Colombia, managed to garner 4 points. This was achieved through a victory against Paraguay and a draw against Brazil. They too recognize the importance of amassing more points, and playing on their home turf, they will be determined to pursue them.

When will Venezuela vs Chile be played?

The Matchday 4 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Venezuela and Chile will be played this Tuesday, October 17 at 5:00 PM (ET).

Venezuela vs Chile: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Venezuela vs Chile

This Matchday 4 game of the Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers between Venezuela and Chile will be broadcast in the United States on Fanatiz.