How to watch LA Galaxy vs New York City FC in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on February 14, 2024

Los Angeles Galaxy are scheduled to face off against New York City FC in what will be a friendly match between clubs. Ensure you stay up-to-date with all the crucial details about this fixture, including the date, kick-off time, and instructions on how to watch or stream the game online in the United States.

The 2024 MLS season is fast approaching, and teams are gradually finalizing their preparations for what promises to be an intense and emotionally charged year for fans. Among the teams aiming for significant improvements from last year’s performance are these two rivals.

Los Angeles Galaxy finished second to last in their conference, while New York FC placed 11th in theirs. Neither team managed to secure a postseason berth, a scenario they are determined to change in the upcoming 2024 season.

When will LA Galaxy vs New York City FC be played?

The club friendly game between LA Galaxy and New York City FC will be played this Wednesday, February 14 at 3:00 PM (ET).

LA Galaxy vs New York City FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Where to watch LA Galaxy vs New York City FC

This friendly game between LA Galaxy and New York City FC will be broadcast in the United States on: LAGalaxy.com.