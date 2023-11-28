How to watch Leon vs America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament in Liga MX start with a very attractive game between Leon and America. Check out here how to watch it in the United States and when will it be played.

[Watch Leon vs America online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Leon arrives at this match after progressing through the Play-in round. Initially, they lost to Atletico San Luis in the first match of this phase but managed to defeat Santos, securing advancement to the Quarterfinals as the last seed in the league.

As for Club America, they were the best team this tournament in Liga MX. The Azulcremas managed to win 12 games, tied four and only lost one, so they are clearly the favorites in this round against Leon.

When will Leon vs America be played?

Leon and America play for the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament on Wednesday, November 29 at Estadio Leon. The home team will try to get a positive score in order to travel to Mexico City with less pressure.

Leon vs America: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:06 PM

CT: 7:06 PM

MT: 6:06 PM

PT: 5:06 PM

How to watch Leon vs America in the US

This game for the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament between the Leon and America at the Estadio Leon on Wednesday, November 29, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.