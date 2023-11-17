The playoffs of Apertura 2023 in Liga MX are set in a year-end closure that promises to be spectacular for thousands of fans in Mexico. Despite Club America being the clear favorites to lift the trophy, the famous Liguilla always gives us great surprises.

Furthermore, after much criticism of the format that allowed the participation of up to 12 teams in the playoffs, the Liga MX executives decided to make an adjustment, opting for entertainment by emulating a successful model from the United States.

The play-in tournament, driven in recent years by the NBA, has been adopted by Liga MX to give a boost to the finals. That’s why there are very important changes for the teams looking for the title in Apertura 2023.

This experiment is crucial for the future of soccer in Mexico, considering the controversy following the elimination of promotion and relegation, in addition to the unstoppable growth of the MLS as a major competitor in the region.

What is the new format of Liga MX Apertura 2023 playoffs?

The new Play-In format in Liga MX is exactly the same as that of the NBA. Teams ranked 7th to 10th on the table will compete for the final two spots in the Liguilla. This is the procedure:

The 7th and 8th teams in the standings will face each other in the first matchup of the Play-In. The winner will qualify for the quarterfinals, while the loser will proceed to a ‘second chance’ to enter the Liguilla.

On the other hand, the 9th and 10th clubs will meet in the second Play-In game. The winner will qualify for the ‘second chance’ to enter the Liguilla, while the loser will be automatically eliminated from the tournament.

Then, at the final stage of the Play-In, the loser of 7vs8 matchup will face the winner of 9vs10. The winner gets the last ticket available. Once the eight participants in the Liguilla are set, the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be played to determine the champion of Apertura 2023.

Liga MX Apertura 2023 playoffs: Bracket

The three matchups of the Play-In tournament are:

Atletico San Luis vs. Club Leon (Match 1) – Winner advances to quarterfinals. Loser goes to Match 3. Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlan (Match 2) – Winner goes to Match 3. Loser of Match 1 vs. Winner of Match 2 (Match 3) – Winner advances to quarterfinals.

The four series of the quarterfinals are:

Club America vs To be confirmed opponent (coming from the Play-In). Monterrey vs To be confirmed opponent (coming from the Play-In). Tigres vs Puebla. Pumas UNAM vs Chivas.

Liga MX Apertura 2023 playoffs: Dates and schedule

Play-in tournament:

Atletico San Luis vs Club Leon: Thursday, November 23

Santos Laguna vs Mazatlan: Thursday, November 23

It’s important to emphasize that the rest of the matches have not yet been scheduled by Liga MX. However, these are the possible dates for the different rounds in the Liguilla.

Match 3 of the play-in: Sunday, November 26

Quarterfinals: First leg (November 29-30) and Second leg (December 2-3).

Semifinals: First leg (December 6-7) and Second leg (December 9-10).

Final: First leg (December 14) and Second leg (December 17).