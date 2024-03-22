How to watch Mexico vs USA for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 24, 2024

It’s the pinnacle of the Concacaf National League 2023/2024, with two formidable Concacaf powerhouses, Mexico and the USA, poised for a showdown. Don’t miss any details of this electrifying final between the two giants of the Confederation. In our preview, we’ll explore the likely starting lineups for both teams.

It’s the pinnacle of the Concacaf Champions League, and the spotlight is on the United States and Mexico, the dominant forces of Concacaf. They will vie for the title of the Confederation’s second most prestigious tournament.

The United States endured a nail-biting encounter against Jamaica, narrowly avoiding defeat with a last-minute equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Yet, the impending challenge looms larger. In contrast, Mexico had a relatively straightforward victory over Panama, and they are determined to carry their momentum into the final showdown.

When will the Mexico vs USA game be played?

The game for the 2024 Concacaf Nations League final between Mexico and USA will be played this Sunday, March 24 at 9:15 PM (ET).

Mexico vs USA: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:15 PM

CT: 8:15 PM

MT: 7:15 PM

PT: 6:15 PM

Where to watch Mexico vs USA

This 2024 Concacaf Nations League final game between Mexico and USA will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount +. Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW.