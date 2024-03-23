Mexico vs USA: How to watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 24, 2024

The highly anticipated finale of the 2023/2024 Concacaf Nations League will finally see the United States go head-to-head against Mexico. This guide aims to provide all the crucial information about this eagerly awaited match, offering various options for watching it live on TV or via streaming platforms in your country.

At the zenith of the Concacaf Champions League, attention is fixed on the United States and Mexico, the powerhouses of Concacaf. These titans will compete for the honor of claiming victory in the Confederation’s second-most prestigious tournament.

The United States faced a tense match against Jamaica, narrowly escaping defeat with a last-gasp equalizer in the fifth minute of stoppage time. However, their upcoming challenge looms formidable. In contrast, Mexico secured a relatively straightforward win over Panama, bolstering their determination to maintain their momentum into the final showdown.

Mexico vs USA: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:15 PM

Canada: 9:15 PM

Malaysia: 9:15 AM (March 25)

Mexico: 7:15 PM

United States: 9:15 PM (ET)

Mexico vs USA: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

International: Concacaf Official App, YouTube, Facebook Live

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás, Univision NOW