It’s the climax of the Concacaf National League 2023/2024, and two formidable Concacaf powers, Mexico and the USA, are set to clash. Don’t overlook any intricacies of this electrifying final between the two Confederation giants. In our preview, we’ll delve into the probable starting lineups for both contenders.

[Watch Mexico vs USA online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

It is the grand final of the Concacaf Champions League, and the anticipated protagonists of the game are none other than the United States and Mexico, the two powerhouses of Concacaf. They will determine the new champions of the Confederation’s second most important tournament.

The United States recently faced a highly intense match against Jamaica, where they were on the brink of defeat until they managed to score the equalizing goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time. However, the challenge ahead is even greater now. Meanwhile, Mexico encountered little difficulty against Panama, and they aim to maintain their strength going into the final.

Mexico probable lineup

Mexico will seek to repeat what they did in the semifinals against Panama.

Mexico possible lineup: Ochoa; Aguirre, Montes, Vasquez, Gallardo; Pineda, Alvarez, Chavez; Antuna, Martin, Quinones.

USA probable lineup

The United States want to win a title in a game that looks very complicated.

USA possible lineup: Turner; Dest, Ream, Richards, A. Robinson; Adams, Musah, McKennie; Reyna, Pepi, Pulisic.