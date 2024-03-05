How to watch New England Revolution vs Alajuelense for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 6, 2024

The New England Revolution will try to secure a quarterfinal spot in the Concacaf Champions League when they face off against the formidable Costa Rican team, Alajuelense. This guide offers all the crucial information for this encounter, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and options for watching or streaming the game online within the United States.

[Watch New England Revolution vs Alajuelense online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The round of 16 features one of its most captivating matchups between New England Revolution and Alajuelense. The American team is perceived as the favorite to progress to the next round, attributed to their origins from a more competitive league.

Yet, dismissing Alajuelense would be premature. Not only is it one of the top teams in Central America with significant experience in international competitions, but also, New England are currently not at its peak, having faced two defeats in their first two MLS games. This matchup promises to be a challenging and intense series for both sides.

When will the New England Revolution vs Alajuelense match be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Chivas and Club America will be played this Wednesday, March 6 at 6:00 PM (ET).

New England Revolution vs Alajuelense: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Where to watch New England Revolution vs Alajuelense

This first leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between New England Revolution and Alajuelense will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, ViX.