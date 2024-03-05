How to watch Chivas vs Club America for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 6, 2024

A new edition of the Mexican Derby is set for Wednesday, March 6, as Chivas will receive Club America in the Concacaf Champions League‘s round of 16 first leg. This guide provides essential details about the clash, such as the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream the match online in the United States.

[Watch Chivas vs Club America online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

International competitions often showcase the most compelling matches as the top teams from each country face off. This is particularly true by the time the round of 16 arrives, where lesser-known teams have typically been weeded out, leaving behind the most formidable contenders.

What could be more thrilling than a round of 16 clash featuring two strong teams that also happens to be a derby? This is precisely why the upcoming battle is a must-watch. Liga MX‘s fiercest rivals, Chivas Guadalajara and Club America, will compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. Fans can look forward to an exciting and unforgettable series.

When will the Chivas vs Club America match be played?

The game for the first leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Chivas and Club America will be played this Wednesday, March 6 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Chivas vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Where to watch Chivas vs Club America

This first leg of the Concacaf Champions League round of 16 between Chivas and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, FOX Sports App.