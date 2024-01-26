How to Watch Orlando City SC vs Flamengo in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on January 27, 2024

Orlando City SC play against Flamengo in what will be an international clubs friendly game. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

A new preseason friendly that promises to be of significant interest is on the horizon. On one side, we have one of Brazil’s top teams, Flamengo, who, as always this season, will strive to contend for the domestic title and the Copa Libertadores.

On the other side, Orlando City find themselves somewhat overshadowed by Inter Miami in the realm of soccer in Florida. Nevertheless, they are determined not to be outdone by their archrivals. Hence, they are preparing diligently for this friendly against a prominent Brazilian and CONMEBOL team.

When will Orlando City SC vs Flamengo be played?

The club friendly game between Orlando City SC and Flamengo will be played this Saturday, January 27 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Orlando City SC vs Flamengo: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

How to watch Orlando City SC vs Flamengo

This club friendly game between Orlando City SC and Flamengo will be broadcast in the United States on: Premiere.