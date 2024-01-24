Winning MLS Cup, Leagues Cup, and CCC are all on the mind of Tata Martino, Lionel Messi, and Inter Miami. Jorge Mas and the executives also have their own championship to shoot for, being a club that can hit $200 million in revenue.

That is the expectation Inter Miami’s ownership group has according to Front Office Sports. That is one of the main reasons Inter Miami is traveling so much during preseason to cash in on the Messi machine overseas.

At home, season tickets are sold out, the club will be a massive revenue stream for other teams in the league, Sporting Kansas City will take Inter Miami to Arrowhead Stadium in what could be a sellout crowd of well over 76,000.

Inter Miami metric hits

According to Sportico, Inter Miami has hit the following metrics since Lionel Messi joined the MLS side:

The club’s value jumped +74, becoming one of only four clubs in MLS to be valued over $1 billion

Revenue more than doubled

Fans scrambled to sign up for MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Nearly every club had a halo effect in ticket sales, attendance and viewership

Team signed more sponsors at higher rates

Scheduled world tour event games

With the signing of another star Luis Suarez, the club is trying to be more than a one man show, MLS in a strange way has yet to follow suit, the 2024 off season for the rest of the MLS clubs has been quiet when it comes to name players.

In 2025, Messi’s final year, the club will open their new stadium and are expected to nearly double their current revenue.