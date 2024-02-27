How to watch Paraguay vs El Salvador for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Concacaf Women's Gold Cup

Paraguay are set to play against El Salvador in the third Matchday of the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup group stage. It’s important to gather all necessary details about this match, such as the date, kickoff time, and the available options for watching or streaming it online in the United States.

[Watch Paraguay vs El Salvador for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match marks the conclusion of the group stage and is expected to be highly significant, as it has the potential to determine outcomes not just within Group C, but across other groups as well. Paraguay stands a strong chance of progressing to the next round. They secured a crucial victory against Costa Rica in Matchday 1 but faced a predictable defeat against Canada in Matchday 2.

A win in this match would guarantee their advancement to the next round. On the other hand, El Salvador require a favorable combination of results to move on to the quarterfinals and will undoubtedly aim to conclude the tournament on a positive note.

When will Paraguay vs El Salvador be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup between Paraguay and El Salvador will be played this Wednesday, February 28 at 9:00 PM (ET).

Paraguay vs El Salvador: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Where to watch Paraguay vs El Salvador

This 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup game between Paraguay and El Salvador will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.