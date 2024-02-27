How to watch Canada vs Costa Rica for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for Concacaf Women's Gold Cup

Canada face off against Costa Rica in Matchday 3 of the Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup group stage. Be sure to collect all essential information regarding this match, including its date, the time it kicks off, and the ways you can watch or stream it online within the United States.

[Watch Canada vs Costa Rica for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This match is crucial for determining the quarterfinal draw, as well as deciding the group leader, making it a contest that demands close attention. Canada, as anticipated, won their first two matches, and now, even a draw would suffice for their qualification.

However, they are up against Costa Rica, who, despite being in second place, find themselves in a precarious situation. While they are in a qualifying position at the moment, a series of results could potentially eliminate them. Naturally, Costa Rica aims to prevent such an outcome.

When will Canada vs Costa Rica be played?

The game for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup between Canada and Costa Rica will be played this Wednesday, February 28 at 6:00 PM (ET).

Canada vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Where to watch Canada vs Costa Rica

This 2024 Concacaf Women’s Gold Cup game between Canada and Costa Rica will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial) and Paramount+. Other options: CBS Sports Golazo, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.