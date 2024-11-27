Inter Miami confirm important move that will probably make Lionel Messi happy

As Lionel Messi considers his next steps, Inter Miami confirmed that Luis Suarez agreed sign a one-year contract extension. The news will probably make the Argentine happy, as he will also stay with The Herons at least until December 2025. They will be coached by former Barcelona teammate, Javier Mascherano, who is replacing Tata Martino in the position.

“I’m very happy, very excited to continue for another year and to be able to enjoy being here with this fanbase, which for us is like family. We feel very, very connected with them, and hopefully, next year, we can bring them even more joy,” Suarez said.

The Uruguayan star, who joined the Herons on a one-year contract in December, earned a nomination to the 2024 MLS newcomer of the year award after tying for second place in the MLS Golden Boot race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Miami this season, he scored 21 goals and provided 10 assists in 30 MLS matches to help inspire Inter Miami to the 2024 Supporter’s Shield. In Miami, only Messi scored as many goals (21) and provided more assists (16).

Advertisement

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez celebrate together (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The team also set the league record for most points in a single season, with 74 units. “Luis Suarez has been an amazing addition to the league, what he did this year was spectacular,” co-owner Jorge Mas said.

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reveals the two greatest coaches he's ever had in his career

Lionel Messi is reportedly considering his future with Miami

While Suarez is all set for a new season, Messi is reportedly considering a big decision regarding his future with Inter Miami. The Argentine star, according to a report from journalist Gaston Edul, is keen to renew his agreement with the club through 2026.

However, the player and the club are still in negotiations. Mas, Miami’s co-owner, has also expressed their desire to extend Messi’s contract. “As I have said before, and I will repeat it now: I fully expect that in the opening of our new stadium in 2026 and the opening of our 2026 MLS season after a trophy-laden 2025 season, that Leo Messi will be our No. 10,” he told the press last Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, publicly, Messi has maintained his options open. The Argentine hasn’t committed yet to play in the 2026 World Cup, stating that he will make a decision when the time comes. However, if this news is true, everything points to the star in the biggest tournament in soccer.