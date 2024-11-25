Inter Miami star Lionel Messi reveals the two greatest coaches he's ever had in his career

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in soccer history, revealed the two coaches he considers the best he's ever worked with.

Lionel Messi‘s unparalleled career has been shaped not only by his extraordinary talent but also by the coaches who guided him at the club and international levels. Among the many influential figures he’s played under, Inter Miami’s captain pinpointed two names that stand above the rest.

In a 2020 interview with La Sexta, shortly before his departure from Barcelona, Messi shared how these two managers helped him evolve into the player he is today.

“I was unlucky, in a way, to have Guardiola and Luis Enrique so close together,” Messi explained. “Having them back-to-back so early in my career helped me grow a lot in terms of soccer and tactical understanding. They taught me so much.”

Reflecting on Pep Guardiola’s unique style, Messi added: “Pep has something special. I don’t know, he makes you see things differently. How he prepared games, both defensively and offensively—he’d tell you exactly where the game was and how to attack to win.”

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona (R) hugs his Head coach Josep Guardiola of FC Barcelona after scoring his team’s third goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and RCD Espanyol. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Both Guardiola and Luis Enrique managed Messi during his time at Barcelona, leading the club to extraordinary success. Under their leadership, Messi won three UEFA Champions League titles—two with Guardiola and one with Luis Enrique. Notably, both managers guided Messi and Barcelona to historic trebles, securing the Champions League, La Liga, and Copa del Rey in the same season.

Guardiola’s praise for Messi

Pep Guardiola has never shied away from expressing his admiration for Messi. When asked recently to weigh in on the “greatest of all time” debate, the Manchester City manager didn’t hesitate to choose the Argentine star.

“Messi is the best player of all time,” Guardiola said during an October interview with Italian media. “Perhaps I’m being disrespectful to Pelé and Maradona, but I can’t imagine anyone like Messi with his consistency. He’s unique.”

Guardiola elaborated, “I saw that kid train every day and play every three days in an incredible way. When you see him up close, you realize what he really is. We’re lucky to be able to admire him. It’s pure beauty.”

Luis Enrique echoes Guardiola’s sentiments

Luis Enrique, another key figure in Messi’s career, has also spoken highly of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. In 2016, while managing Barcelona, Enrique famously said, “If Messi plays as a six, he’s the best six. If he plays as an eight, he’s the best eight. If he plays as a 10, he’s the best 10.”

During their time together, Messi and Luis Enrique achieved remarkable success, including the unforgettable treble in the 2014-15 season. Overall, the pair won nine titles: two La Liga championships, one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, one FIFA Club World Cup, and three Copa del Rey trophies.