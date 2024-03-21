Inter Miami: Lionel Messi and eight other players missing for next match against New York Red Bulls

Inter Miami are in first place in the MLS East tied with the reigning MLS champions the Columbus Crew, and while most of the world takes a break during the international window, MLS is a different breed. Inter Miami will continue league play as they take on the New York Red Bulls from Red Bull Arena on Saturday with both teams missing over 5 players due to injuries or international call ups.



Tata Martino’s side will be severely depleted as nine players from his first team squad will not be on the game day roster. Fortunately for the Miami side, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets will be there but it will be a makeshift squad.



The New York Red Bulls on the other hand are sixth in the MLS East with seven points on a 2-1-1 record. The Red Bulls will also be without six players that have been called up for international duty.



Inter Miami and New York Red Bull players missing for Saturday



Inter Miami will be without Lionel Messi, Nicolás Freire, and Leonardo Campana who are out injured, called up to their national teams are: Drake Callender, Diego Gómez, Federico Redondo, Israel Boatwright, David Ruiz, and Shanyder Borgelin.



The international call ups for the Red Bulls are as follows: Cory Burke, Carlos Coronel, Daniel Edelman, Noah Eile, Emil Forsberg, and John Tolkin.

Inter Miami close to replacement for DeAndre Yedlin



According to reports out of ESPN Argentina, Boca Juniors right back Marcelo Weigandt has resigned with Boca but will go on loan to Inter Miami for two seasons.



Marcelo Weigandt is 24 years old and has played over 70 Argentine league games for Boca Juniors and Gimnasia y Esgrima LP, he also played for three Argentine youth national teams, U-15, U-17, and U-20.