Monterrey are preparing for one of the biggest moments in club history when they face Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

The famous Rayados have won the regional tournament five times and all those trophies came in the last 13 years. Furthermore, Monterrey are currently the best team in Liga MX with 28 points after 12 games in Clausura 2024.

That’s why they should be considered favorites even against a great rival of MLS which presents star names like Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba or Sergio Busquets.

Fernando Ortiz is ready to face Lionel Messi

Fernando Ortiz, coach of Monterrey, had very kind words for Lionel Messi before the long awaited matchup in the Concacaf Champions Cup. As an Argentine, it will be a special moment for him.

“A very difficult and powerful opponent is coming up. I believe facing Inter Miami is very important as an institution because within that club plays the best footballer in the world. However, the day we step into Miami, I am going to want to win, and my players are going to want to win. That’s the idea. It’s good that we’re going to face them, but I’m worried about all of Miami, not just Messi.”

Ortiz gave this answer to a reporter when asked if Monterrey’s fans can get excited about beating Messi. “Yes, they can. We’re not going to Miami to speculate and see what happens when we’re back home. I don’t like that. We’re not like that. We’re a very big institution in Mexico and we’re also going to Miami to seek victory so we can close it out here at home.”

When will Inter Miami vs Monterrey be played?

Inter Miami will host Monterrey on Wednesday, April 3rd at Chase Stadium. The second leg of the quarterfinals is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10th at BBVA Stadium in Mexico. The winner of that matchup will face Columbus Crew or Tigres UANL in the semifinals.