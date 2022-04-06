Inter Miami and New England Revolution are ready to clash for Week 6 of the 2022 MLS Regular Season. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Inter Miami and New England Revolution will meet for Week 6 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Both teams want to get a good result after a rocky start of the campaign. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial).

After a horrible campaign last season, Inter Miami haven’t shown a sign of getting better this season either. In five matches, Phil Neville’s side have lost four matches and drawn one. The team is coming from a 3-1 defeat against Houston and are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

On the other hand, New England Revolution are also in a tough position, being in 12th place in the Eastern Conference after five matches with one victory, one draw and three losses. New England reached the Conferences semi-finals last time out but they need to go back on track this season.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution: Date

Inter Miami and New England Revolution will face each other on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The last time they faced each other was in November and Miami won 1-0.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Inter Miami vs New England Revolution

The match between Inter Miami and New England Revolution for Week 6 of the 2022 MLS regular season to be played on Saturday, April 9, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+.