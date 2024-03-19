Diego Gómez came to Inter Miami midway through the 2023 season, he was the first wave of young talents purchased to help Lionel Messi have the right surrounding cast in Major League Soccer. The 22-year-old Paraguayan came in as a young prospect and was kind of underwhelming in his handful of games with Inter Miami.



In the offseason Diego Gómez kicked things into high gear, determined to have a standout 2024, Gómez was the best player of South American Olympic Qualifying during the MLS offseason, leading Paraguay to a first-place finish in the competition and book a place in the Summer Olympics in Paris.



When the MLS season began, he used that momentum to hit the ground running, with a goal and assist in 5 MLS games so far in 2024. Diego Gómez’s good play has already led many to speculate just how long the Paraguayan prodigy will stay in MLS.



Diego Gómez with Premier League interest



Diego Gómez was purchased at around a reported $3 million from Paraguayan club Libertad where the midfielder won two championships. While Inter Miami is yet to comment on what kind of transfer they are looking for, for their batch of young DP’s, Gomez’s agent is not hiding the fact that his client has European ambitions.



In an interview with ABC in Paraguay, Renato Bittar talked about his conversations with Brighton. “We’ve had a couple of meetings with Brighton and other European clubs… It’s probable we’ll have an offer during the European summer market.”

“Since we arrived to Inter, we spoke about this being a transition period. We have their word they won’t make it difficult.”



Diego Gómez MLS stats so far



Diego Gómez has only played 19 games for Inter Miami across all competitions with 2 goals and 2 assists. Diego Gómez won the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami’s first championship ever.



In 2024 so far, the Paraguayan has the most tackles in the league – 21 and is the joint second most duels won in the league – 34.