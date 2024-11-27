Where to watch Monaco vs Benfica live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Monaco will receive Benfica in a Matchday 5 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the USA can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Monaco vs Benfica online in the US on Paramount+]

Monaco’s Champions League journey has been impressive, with the French side collecting 10 points from a possible 12, including a statement victory over Barcelona on Matchday 1. As they aim to maintain their position at the top of the group, they face a challenging test against Benfica.

The Portuguese side has experienced inconsistency in the tournament but remains a formidable opponent on their day. Benfica will be eager to secure three crucial points and disrupt Monaco’s momentum in what promises to be a high-stakes clash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Monaco vs Benfica match be played?

Monaco will play against Benfica this Wednesday, November 27, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 clash set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Breel Embolo of AS Monaco – IMAGO / Sportimage

Advertisement

Monaco vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Monaco vs Benfica in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between Monaco and Benfica, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.