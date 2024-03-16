Lionel Messi is on a mission. After giving Inter Miami their first trophy in franchise history with the 2023 Leagues Cup, a new year brings two top targets for the Argentine legend: the MLS and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Inter Miami made their debut in the tournament facing a familiar foe like Nashville SC in the Round of 16. Messi took care of business scoring two goals in the series and revamping a marvelous connection with Luis Suarez.

As a consequence, both stars are part of the Best XI for Concacaf in that stage of the tournament: Esteban Andrada (Monterrey), Getsel Montes (Herediano), Jonathan Mensah (New England Revolution), Emilio Rodriguez (Pachuca), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Tomas Chancalay (New England Revolution), Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution), Diego Valdes (Club America), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Salomon Rondon (Pachuca) and Luis Suarez (Inter Miami).

What is the next rival of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in Concacaf Champions Cup?

Monterrey will be the next rival of Lionel Messi and Inter Miami as part of the quarterfinals in the Concacaf Champions Cup. Undoubtedly, the most attractive duel of that round.

The first leg will be played on Wednesday, April 3rd at Chase Stadium in Miami, Florida. The second leg is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10th at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico.

It’s important to remember that this is the first official match for Lionel Messi in Mexican territory. The winner of the series will face Columbus Crew or Tigres UANL in the semifinals.