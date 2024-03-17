Lionel Messi, now playing alongside Luis Suarez, has Inter Miami as favorites to win it all during the 2024 season. Even with many rotations of players, coach Gerardo Martino keeps delivering in the MLS and the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Last year, Messi was the leader during an incredible run to conquer the Leagues Cup. Now, with a full preseason on his pocket, everyones expected the Argentine legend to be at full strenght.

However, during the second leg of the quarterfinals against Nashville SC in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup, the star had lo leave the pitch with an apparent injury.

A few days later, he missed a league’s match against DC United and now it’s been confirmed by ESPN that Messi won’t play the upcoming two International Friendlies with Argentina against El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Will Lionel Messi play for Inter Miami vs Monterrey?

Lionel Messi might be available for the first leg of the quarterfinals against Monterrey which will be played on Wednesday, April 3rd at Chase Stadium in Miami. This was Gerardo Martino’s update after the win over DC United.

“The injury must be managed on a week-to-week basis. We take advantage of having a full week in the upcoming one and also in the following one. We will continuously evaluate it.”

According to Martino’s words, Inter Miami expect to sideline Messi for three weeks as the Concacaf Champions Cup is right now a priority over the MLS where there are a lot of matches yet to be played.

“What is clear is that there’s an objective for him to be able to play in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup.We won’t do anything that involves running any kind of risk.”

How long will Lionel Messi be out due to injury?

Lionel Messi wouldn’t play for Argentina against El Salvador (March 22nd) and Costa Rica (March 26th). Furthermore, if he doesn’t join the national team, it will be illogical for Inter Miami to call him for the match with New York Red Bulls (March 23rd).

Considering Martino’s approach is to give Messi full rest until the quarterfinals with Monterrey (April 3rd), Leo should also be out against New York City FC (March 30th).