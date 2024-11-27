The 2024 NFL season has not been outstanding for the Baltimore Ravens. Despite the high expectations set by the front office, the team has struggled to meet them. Now, things have become even more challenging with Lamar Jackson losing a key teammate for several weeks.

Before the season began, many viewed the Ravens as top contenders in the AFC. However, their performance has fallen short of expectations, and they currently sit in second place in their division, trailing the Steelers.

With an 8-4 record, the Ravens have work to do to meet fans’ high hopes. The team aims for a strong finish to the regular season to secure the AFC North title and possibly earn home-field advantage in the Wild Card round.

Lamar Jackson loses an offensive weapon for several games

During the offseason, the Ravens were widely expected to dominate the AFC North. With the Bengals dealing with internal issues, the Steelers adjusting to a new quarterback, and the Browns still struggling for consistency, Baltimore seemed poised to excel.

However, the season began poorly, with back-to-back losses to the Chiefs and Raiders. These surprising results left fans stunned, as the Ravens are considered to have one of the league’s most complete rosters.

Since then, Baltimore has recovered, going 8-2 and staying firmly in the playoff race. Still, their position is far from ideal, and injuries have taken a toll. Now, Lamar Jackson faces the loss of another key teammate who will be sidelined for at least four weeks.

The Ravens will be without Charlie Kolar for at least four games after the tight end broke his arm in Week 12 against the Chargers. The injury occurred in the fourth quarter, and X-rays confirmed the fracture shortly after the game.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – NOVEMBER 17: Charlie Kolar #88 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on November 17, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Kolar’s absence adds another challenge for Lamar Jackson, who has relied on the tight end’s blocking in key rushing plays. This setback comes as Baltimore looks to solidify its offense for a strong finish to the season.

Will the Ravens replace Charlie Kolar?

Charlie Kolar is listed as the Ravens’ third tight end on the depth chart. While he hasn’t had a standout season, he has been a critical piece in Lamar Jackson’s offense, particularly as a blocker in running plays.

The Ravens have not signed a replacement and are not expected to do so. Fortunately, Kolar’s injury is not severe, and he is projected to return in four weeks—just in time for the final games of the season and, ideally, the playoffs.

