A new edition of the Milan Derby will take place this Tuesday, April 19, when AC Milan and Inter face each other for the second leg of the Coppa Italia. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game. In the United States, it will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial).

After a very close first leg, in which neither took advantage, Inter and Milan will meet again looking for the first Coppa Italia finalist. It will undoubtedly be a very interesting duel, not only because it is one of the most important Derbies in Italy, but also because both come at a good time.

Milan are the current leaders of Serie A, while Inter with 2 points less (and a game to recover) are their immediate pursuers. That means that these are the two best teams at the moment in Italy. For this reason, this Derby on Tuesday will undoubtedly be a game not to be missed.

Inter vs Milan: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: San Siro, Milan, Italy

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV and Paramount+

Inter vs Milan: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Inter vs Milan: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Throughout history, these two rivals have met in a total of 197 games, with a predominance of Inter in the statistics, who have been victorious in 74 of those 197 games, while Milan did so in 62. In addition, they tied 61 times.

The last game between the two for the Coppa Italia was, of course, the one corresponding to the first leg of the semi-finals of this current edition on March 1 of this year, with a 0-0 result. For the Serie A, their last game was on February 5, 2022, with a 2-1 victory for Milan.

How to Watch or Stream Live Free Inter vs Milan in the US

This game between Inter and Milan at the San Siro Stadium for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States. Other option: CBS Sports Network.

Inter vs Milan: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Inter Milan are the favorites with +105 odds, while AC Milan have +285. A tie would finish in a +240 payout.

DraftKings Inter Milan +105 Tie +240 AC Milan +285

*Odds via DraftKings