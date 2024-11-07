Paraguay enforce anti-Messi measures ahead of World Cup Qualifier against Argentina

Argentina currently lead the South American qualifiers with seven wins and one draw in ten matches, dominating the tournament and edging closer to securing their World Cup spot. However, their upcoming away match against Paraguay poses a significant challenge, prompting Paraguayan officials to implement firm measures concerning Lionel Messi’s supporters.
“Fans will not be permitted to enter with Argentina, Barcelona, or Inter (Miami) jerseys bearing Messi’s name, or any attire affiliated with visiting players,” declared Fernando Villasboa, licensing manager of the Paraguayan Football Association, in an interview with La Red. “We are advising fans in advance to avoid any unpleasant situations, as entry will be denied.”
Villasboa further clarified that this restriction applies exclusively to sections designated for Paraguayan fans within the Defensores del Chaco Stadium. “Those jerseys are acceptable in the visiting fans’ section, provided they have a ticket for it, but entry with such apparel is prohibited in Paraguayan sections,” he explained.
On enforcing the regulation, Villasboa detailed, “We’ll have checkpoints around the stadium perimeter and at entry gates to prevent unauthorized items. If anyone manages to bypass these measures, we’ll politely ask them to leave the area.”
Rodrygo of Brazil shoots during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Paraguay and Brazil at Estadio Defensores del Chaco on September 10, 2024 in Asuncion, Paraguay.
A cucial match for Paraguay
Paraguay’s campaign in the South American qualifiers had a rocky start, yielding only five points out of a possible 18. This led to two managerial changes, with Guillermo Barros Schelotto initially replaced by Daniel Garnero, and, following continued challenges, Gustavo Alfaro taking over in August.
see also
New record for Lionel Messi's Argentina at the top of the FIFA rankings
Alfaro’s leadership has sparked a turnaround, with Paraguay securing eight of the last 12 points, including a crucial victory over Brazil. This resurgence has elevated Paraguay into the qualification zone, but their position remains tenuous, underscoring the need for additional wins to solidify their standing.
Argentina’s path to qualification
With 22 points already amassed, Argentina sit comfortably near qualification for the World Cup. Although eight games remain, a win in Asuncion next Thursday could significantly bolster their position.
Head coach Lionel Scaloni faces mixed news ahead of the fixture. On the positive side, he’ll welcome back key players, including goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. However, he’ll be without some of the team’s stars, such as Paulo Dybala and Nicolas Gonzalez, both of whom are unavailable for the call-up.