Israel U-20 vs Brazil U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Israel U-20 will play against Brazil U-20 this Saturday, June 3 for the 2023 U-20 World Cup quarterfinal. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Brazil U-20 are one of the main candidates to win this tournament. They did not start in the best way, losing 3-2 against Italy U-20 but then they have all been victories, and with very solid performances, being vastly superior to their rivals.

Now they seek to continue with this high level, and they will face the team of miracles in this tournament. None other than Israel U-20. The Israeli team really surprised both in the group stage, where they beat Japan U-20 2-1 with a goal near the end and playing with 10 players, and then they beat Uzbekistan U-20 near the end too for 1-0. Now they are going for a new miracle, although this time it will be much more difficult.

Israel U-20 vs Brazil U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM

Croatia: 7:30 PM

Egypt: 8:30 PM

France: 7:30 PM

Greece: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 PM (June 4)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 7:30 AM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (June 4)

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Spain: 7:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM (ET)

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Israel U-20 vs Brazil U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN2, TSN+, RDS Info, RDS App

Croatia: HRTi

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: The Team Web

Greece: ERT Sports

Indonesia: Video

International: FIFA+

Mexico: VIX+, TUDN Live, TUDN

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2

New Zealand: Sky Sport 5 NZ

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: GOAL PLAY

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Soccer Plus.