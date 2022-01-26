The 22-year-old official took to her Instagram to thank her followers for the messages of support after hackers stole private videos and photos from her phone. Authorities have begun to investigate the incident.

Diana Di Meo, 22, is a soccer referee in her native Italy as well as a law student and social media influencer. Unfortunately, she is now also the victim of cyber hacking as intimate photos and videos of the young referee were stolen from her phone and began to circulate on messaging platforms Telegram and WhatsApp.

Di Meo posted a three-minute video on her Instagram profile acknowledging the incident and thanking her followers for the messages of support. "These are private videos that have been stolen from me. Someone must have managed to get into my mobile phone. Otherwise, I have no idea how they were taken. I have filed a complaint and the authorities will take care of everything. I thank all the boys and girls who are writing to me from all over Italy” she stated on Instagram.

Di Meo told the police that when she found out the pictures and videos were stolen and published that she was left in tears and was throwing up for two days. Di Meo also encouraged her followers to speak out against cyber hacking and not allow these crimes to continue.

Italian referee Diana Di Meo's message on Instagram

Di Meo continued by stating, "It is a situation that I do not wish on anyone, I am trying to resist but not everyone succeeds. We must report these videos and the people who continue to share these things."

"I hope to give a voice to all those victims who are blamed, when in reality the culprit is on the other side of the screen. Today the victim is me, tomorrow it could be a person close to those who maybe now are watching the videos and smiling” she ended. Italian authorities are on the case and the hackers in question could face up to six years in jail for the hacking.

