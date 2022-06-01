Italy and Argentina will square off today at Wembley Stadium in the 2022 Finalissima to define the new CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions winner. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this game in different parts of the world.

A new title will be at stake today at Wembley Stadium when Italy and Argentina meet for the 2022 Finalissima. The champions of Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 will play in London to define the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions winner. Find here the start time of this exciting soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, if you are in the US, you can watch it live on FuboTV (free trial), while if you live in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

The Italian national team coached by Roberto Mancini made the headlines a few months ago when it was eliminated from the next FIFA World Cup 2022 to be held in Qatar. Two years after winning the Euro 2020, today's Finalissima could mean a new beginning for the Azzurri.

On the other hand, the Albiceleste, led on the field by Lionel Messi, will seek a new title with Lionel Scaloni as coach after winning the Copa America 2021 in Brazil. The match against Italy will be a good test for Argentina, who will have their first match against a European national team before the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Italy vs Argentina: Start Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST) (Thursday)

Bangladesh: 0:45 AM (Thursday)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

India: 0:15 AM (Thursday)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Kenia: 9:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (Thursday)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Pakistan: 11:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sri Lanka: 0:15 AM (Thursday)

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Italy vs Argentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+, ViX

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Ireland: Virgin Media Three, TalkSport Radio UK, Virgin TV Go, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Kenia: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, ViX

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Pakistan: SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 1, Sony LIV

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: fuboTV España, TVE La 1, RTVE.es

Sri Lanka: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD

Sudan: SuperSport GOtv Football, beIN Sports Premium 2, DStv Now, beIN Sports English 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, SuperSport MaXimo 1

UK: TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

US: FuboTV (free trial), Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App

Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

