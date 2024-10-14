Italy vs Israel: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Italy face Israel in League A's Matchday 4 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Italy will take on Israel in a pivotal Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage in League A. Fans can tune in to catch all the action live, either on TV or via online streaming, though broadcast availability in your country.

[Watch Italy vs Israel for free in the USA on Fubo]

Italy’s draw against Belgium leave them with 7 points, just one ahead of France, their closest challengers. This makes their upcoming match crucial, especially as they’re facing the weakest team in the group and need a win to stay ahead.

On the other hand, Israel has struggled as expected, failing to earn even a single point so far. With relegation looming, they need to secure at least one point in this match to keep their slim hopes of survival alive.

Italy vs Israel: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 15)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 15)

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 15)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 15)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 15)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Omri Gandelman of Israel – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Italy vs Israel: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe

Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vision+

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Israel: 5Sport

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Maximum 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player Sport TV3

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Maximum 3, SuperSport PSL

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 5