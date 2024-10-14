Italy vs Israel: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Italy will take on Israel in a pivotal Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage in League A. Fans can tune in to catch all the action live, either on TV or via online streaming, though broadcast availability in your country.
Italy’s draw against Belgium leave them with 7 points, just one ahead of France, their closest challengers. This makes their upcoming match crucial, especially as they’re facing the weakest team in the group and need a win to stay ahead.
On the other hand, Israel has struggled as expected, failing to earn even a single point so far. With relegation looming, they need to secure at least one point in this match to keep their slim hopes of survival alive.
Italy vs Israel: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 15)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 15)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 15)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 15)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 15)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Omri Gandelman of Israel – IMAGO / NurPhoto
Italy vs Israel: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, Free, L’Equipe
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN2 Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vision+
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube
Israel: 5Sport
Italy: RaiPlay, RAI 1
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Maximum 3
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player Sport TV3
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport OTT 2, SuperSport Maximum 3, SuperSport PSL
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 5